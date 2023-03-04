Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $125.94 or 0.00563405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $170.45 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,353.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00173390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00040581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,327,644 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

