Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 6% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $151.48 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $126.21 or 0.00565078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,335.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00173123 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039916 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,328,106 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.