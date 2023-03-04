Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Short Interest Update

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Biostage Stock Down 3.3 %
OTCMKTS BSTG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.80. 2,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The company has a market cap of $70.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -0.93. Biostage has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.
Biostage Company Profile
