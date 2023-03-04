BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz Sells 903 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $20,543.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 9th, Marcus Schulz sold 56 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,377.60.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Marcus Schulz sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 258 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $5,660.52.
BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
