BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz Sells 903 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $20,543.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Marcus Schulz sold 56 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,377.60.

On Monday, January 23rd, Marcus Schulz sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 258 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $5,660.52.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $8,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

