BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $2.05. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 2,875 shares trading hands.
BioCorRx Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.
About BioCorRx
BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCorRx (BICX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.