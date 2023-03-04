BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $2.05. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 2,875 shares trading hands.

BioCorRx Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

