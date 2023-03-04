BinaryX Market Cap Reaches $307.97 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $105.12 or 0.00470725 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $307.97 million and $108,420.57 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00424331 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.73 or 0.28681993 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,213,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,929,635 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.