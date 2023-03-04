Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Billerud AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLRDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Billerud AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

Recommended Stories

