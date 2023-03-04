Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41, RTT News reports. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Big Lots Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,399. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

