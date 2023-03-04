BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,654,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 7,594,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.6 days.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.3 %

BHP Group stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

