Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,188.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

BZQIF remained flat at $1.40 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

(Get Rating)

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.