Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,188.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

BZQIF remained flat at $1.40 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

