Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,188.0 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
BZQIF remained flat at $1.40 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
