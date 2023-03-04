BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

BETRF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,939. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.