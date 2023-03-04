Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80-45.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.76 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.70-$6.50 EPS.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson cut their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.