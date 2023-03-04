Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Best Buy by 176.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.