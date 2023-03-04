Berenberg Bank Boosts Boku (LON:BOKU) Price Target to GBX 210

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Boku Stock Performance

LON:BOKU opened at GBX 147 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £435.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7,350.00 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 77 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 157 ($1.89).

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

