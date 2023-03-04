Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $167.41 million and approximately $887,959.97 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00423684 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,404.82 or 0.28638255 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.