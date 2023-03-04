Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 12,122 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.62 and its 200 day moving average is $183.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

