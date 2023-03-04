Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $106.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

