Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of RHS opened at $167.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.20 and a 1-year high of $182.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

