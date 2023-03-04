Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $33.33

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $32.02. Belite Bio shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1,575 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Belite Bio Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
