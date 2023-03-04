Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $33.33

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $32.02. Belite Bio shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1,575 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

About Belite Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.