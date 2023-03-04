Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Beauty Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.