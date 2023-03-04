Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,505 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $50.37 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.