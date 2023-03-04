Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 30,600 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,600 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.5 %

AAL stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,636.00 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.