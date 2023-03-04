Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,200 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

