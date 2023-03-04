Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $443,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $195.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $196.47.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.