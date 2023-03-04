Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $421,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after acquiring an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,857,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $186.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.