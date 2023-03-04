Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $412,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

ESS stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.