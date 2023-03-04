Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $433,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $160.76 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.78. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.