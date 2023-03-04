Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715,295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,234,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 182,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,795,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 19.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 695,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 23.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after acquiring an additional 728,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Outfront Media Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.