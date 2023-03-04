Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.