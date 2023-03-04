Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 5,900 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Insider Activity

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EDIT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Stories

