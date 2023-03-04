Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 9,500 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prudential were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 337,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prudential by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $30.72 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUK. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,518 ($18.32) to GBX 1,750 ($21.12) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,750 ($21.12) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,539.17.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

