Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.09

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €83.09 ($88.39) and traded as high as €100.62 ($107.04). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €99.34 ($105.68), with a volume of 1,213,269 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €93.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.34.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

