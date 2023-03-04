BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.0 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

BWAGF remained flat at $51.70 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($77.66) to €76.00 ($80.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Further Reading

