Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Basf Trading Up 1.7 %

ETR:BAS opened at €49.17 ($52.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of -69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.00. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a fifty-two week high of €56.06 ($59.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

