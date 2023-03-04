Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,020 ($12.31) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.86) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,038 ($12.53) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 950 ($11.46) in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 997.67 ($12.04).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 908 ($10.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,839.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 861.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 823.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,400.00%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

