Barclays Raises Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $31.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LI. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,775,000 after buying an additional 6,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $127,155,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after buying an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,137,000 after buying an additional 3,570,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 438,291.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,732,000 after buying an additional 3,221,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

