Barclays Raises APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $25.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE APG opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 301.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.