Barclays Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $16.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,853 shares of company stock worth $2,001,454. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.