Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$69.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. Cormark decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$88.63 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$69.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.19 and a 52-week high of C$94.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 30.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

