Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSE:BNS opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.774 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

