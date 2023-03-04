Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
NYSE:BNS opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.
