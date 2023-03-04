Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,585 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Conagra Brands worth $180,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CAG opened at $35.84 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.