Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,618 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of American Water Works worth $194,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $139.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.