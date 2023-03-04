Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 254,211 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 254,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Trimble worth $164,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after acquiring an additional 118,318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Trimble by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

TRMB stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

