Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $212,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $24.56 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.