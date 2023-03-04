Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Trade Desk worth $191,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Trade Desk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $57.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 572.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.69 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

