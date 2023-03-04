Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $216.07 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Weyerhaeuser worth $216,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY opened at $31.66 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.