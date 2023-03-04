Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CACI International were worth $167,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CACI International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACI opened at $295.66 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $319.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

