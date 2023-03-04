Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 70,528 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Arista Networks worth $200,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 610,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 584,395 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $140.68 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $567,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,933.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $567,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,933.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

