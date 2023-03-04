Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,500,367 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Bunge worth $223,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Bunge by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 130,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after buying an additional 47,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

