Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $9.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.40 ($8.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.57) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.11) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

